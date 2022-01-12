Having originally devised a plan to place the 25-year-old with another club from the English Football League, or possibly engineer a return to Scotland after he spent a brief spell at Kilmarnock last term, United’s player development gurus are now set to recommend Eastwood remains in South Yorkshire.

The change of heart was prompted by Michael Verrips’ move to Fortuna Sittard, with Sjor’s Ultee’s side also inserting a ‘right to buy’ option into the deal.

Eastwood has become an increasingly prominent figure at Bramall Lane in recent weeks, being named on the bench for all of Paul Heckingbottom’s four matches in charge.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slavisa Jokanovic, who was sacked as manager in November, selected Michael Verrips as Wes Foderingham’s deputy when the on-loan Robin Olsen succumbed to injury. But Heckingbottom, who hopes to maintain his 100 per cent league record since replacing the Serb when United visit Derby County this weekend, has preferred Eastwood as his number two - although that situation appears set to change if Olsen remains in South Yorkshire.

The deal United struck with AS Roma to sign the Sweden international contains a break clause, which can be activated during this month’s transfer window. However, Heckingbottom refused to divulge which parties are capable of activating it - or how many must decide to pull the lever - when questioned on the subject before Christmas. Despite making a chequered start to life in South Yorkshire, there is also a consensus among United’s coaching staff that Olsen remains a top quality professional whose ability will eventually shine through.

Aaron Ramsdale, who has forced his way into the England squad on a regular basis since joining Arsenal this term, also experienced a crisis of confidence and form at the beginning of his second spell with United before eventually coming good during the second half of the campaign - although his performances were not enough to prevent his employers being relegated from the Premier League.

Jake Eastwood is set to be given the chance to remain with Sheffield United's first team squad: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

However, Aston Villa’s reported interest in Olsen threatens to muddy the waters, potentially forcing United back into the transfer market.

“All of the ones (loans) that we’ve done can be terminated in January,” Heckingbottom explained. “Some of them, we can do with the player. Others require the parent club and us and, in some cases, the player too. They are more complex than people often think, but that’s the way it is in football now.”

Despite being aged only 10 when he entered United’s youth programme, Eastwood has spent the majority of his career with them elsewhere. After completing several placements in non-league, he then moved to Chesterfield, to continue his development before heading to Scunthorpe, Rugby Park and Grimsby Town.

In September, Eastwood was recruited by Portsmouth on an emergency basis, covering for Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass who had been ruled out of an EFL Trophy tie against Wimbledon because of their international obligations and Covid-19 restrictions respectively.

Although Eastwood appeared in that fixture, he did not feature again for Danny Cowley’s side and returned to South Yorkshire a week later.