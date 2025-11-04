Sheffield United dealt huge injury concern as key man forced off against Coventry City

Sheffield United have been dealt a huge injury concern ahead of some huge upcoming games after goalkeeper Michael Cooper was forced off at half-time of their Championship clash with Coventry City this evening.

The Blades No.1 had been busy in the first half with a number of stops to preserve his side’s 1-0 lead at the break but didn’t reappear for the second half, with Adam Davies replacing him. Davies was beaten within minutes of coming onto the field as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto levelled for the hosts, after Sam McCallum’s earlier opener.

Cooper did go down for some treatment from United’s physios in the first half but many Coventry fans suggested that it was a ploy to take the sting out of the game at a key time. That appeared to be proved false when Cooper made way at the break.

Boss Chris Wilder will be asked to clarify Cooper’s issue after the game, with some key matches on the horizon including the small matter of a Steel City derby against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough later this month.