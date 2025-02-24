Sheffield United dealt Gus Hamer injury blow for crunch Leeds United title clash

Sheffield United’s hopes of a result at home to their title rivals Leeds United have been handed a real blow with their influential forward Gus Hamer only fit enough to make the bench. The forward missed United’s last game away at Luton Town with a hamstring issue and returns to the squad to face Daniel Farke’s side, albeit only on the bench.

Chris Wilder makes three changes from the Luton win last weekend, with Harrison Burrows coming back into the side to replace Sam McCallum at left-back. Callum O’Hare is back in for Rhian Brewster while Sydie Peck starts in place of Hamza Choudhury.

United have welcomed back Kieffer Moore and Tom Cannon after their injury spells, with both on the bench. For Leeds former Blade Ethan Ampadu misses out entirely while Manor Solomon is in the side after being rated as a doubt in the week through missing training.

Blades: Cooper, Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Brereton Diaz, Campbell. Subs: Faxon, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Hamer, Moore, T. Davies, Choudhury, Cannon.

Leeds: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Rodon, Struijk, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson. Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramzani, Gnonto, Joseph.