Sheffield United dealt Billy Sharp injury blow on eve of QPR clash - Confirmed teams

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is injured again: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The striker had only just returned from a hamstring injury in United’s last game against Cardiff City, before sustaining the injury in training ahead of the crunch Championship clash.

United are sixth in the table with two games left but have teams breathing down their necks as they look to nick a play-off place from Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Daniel Jebbison is recalled to the Blades squad in Sharp’s absence and takes his place on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Berge, Egan, Norwood, Robinson, Osborn, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye.

Subs: A. Davies, B. Davies, Hourihane, Uremovic, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.

For QPR, former Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood misses out, meaning youngster Murphy Mahoney makes just his second first-team appearance.

QPR: Mahoney, Adomah, Sanderson, Dunne, McCallum, Field, Dozzell, Amos, Johansen, Chair, Austin.