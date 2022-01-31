Sheffield United Deadline Day: The latest transfer news as Blades close in on Brentford defender
Sheffield United look set to finally land a defender with just hours of the January transfer window left.
The Blades are reportedly close to bringing in Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season, having already missed out on numerous targets this month.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has signed just one player since the window opened and that was only because he somewhat unexpectedly lost goalkeeper Robin Olsen to Aston Villa earlier this month.
Adam Davies has come in from Stoke City to fill the gap and challenge Wes Fodderingham for the number one jersey, but it’s just in front of the stoppers where United’s focus remains.
United are in dire need of another central defender and there are concerns that failure to get one could derail their hopes of breaking into the top six and a place in the Play-Offs this season.
So far they’ve been rebuffed in their attempts to sign John Souttar from Hearts, who signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, and young defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool whose parent club have so far turned down an approach.
It is understood United haven’t completely given up in respect of Williams but they do have other irons in the fire – time however is not on their side.
We could also see Lys Mousset leaving today, with a move to Italy looking increasingly likely so that will at least free up some money from wages.
Today's business – if there is to be any – could go right down to the wire
Sheffield United Deadline Day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:20
- United lost Robin Olsen and replaced him with Adam Davies in the window
- The Blades are actively looking for a central defender on loan
- Lys Mousset is expected to make a move to Serie A
Newcastle making way for Dean Henderson?
Newcastle United have allowed goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to join Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season, potentially paving the way for Dean Henderson’s arrival from Manchester United.
Woodman kept 21 league clean sheets on loan at Swansea City last term, earning him the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award.
Preston sign former Barnsley defender
Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.
The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.
Luton target Luke Freeman
The former Bristol City star has not featured for the Blades since September.
Barnsley target midfielder
Domingos Quina is currently on loan at Fulham but has made just five appearances in all competitions this season.
Bournemouth target Nat Phillips
Bournemouth are trying to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan for the rest of the season, The Athletic reports.
Phillips was believed to have been a target for Sheffield United earlier in the window.
Lys Mousset departure confirmed
Ex-Blades loanee signs for Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a short-term deal until end of May.
Blackman, 28, spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Bramall Lane. He made 33 appearances in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets.
The former Chelsea youngster was a free agent having most recently played for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.
Bournemouth set to miss out on Liverpool defender
AFC Bournemouth are expected to miss out on a loan move Liverpool defender Neco Williams, The Athletic reports.
Sheffield United have also been linked with moves for two more Reds defenders, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, but a deal is not expected to happen as things stand.
Blades’ promotion rivals set to snap up Premier League winger on loan
Wolves winger Ryan Giles could join Blackburn Rovers on loan today, the Express & Star reports.
Giles impressed on loan at Cardiff City during the first half of the season.
Defender reportedly undergoing medical
Brentford defender Charlie Goode is reportedly undergoing a medical with Sheffield United ahead of a loan move.