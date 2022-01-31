The Blades are reportedly close to bringing in Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season, having already missed out on numerous targets this month.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has signed just one player since the window opened and that was only because he somewhat unexpectedly lost goalkeeper Robin Olsen to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Charlie Goode of Brentford has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield United (photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Adam Davies has come in from Stoke City to fill the gap and challenge Wes Fodderingham for the number one jersey, but it’s just in front of the stoppers where United’s focus remains.

United are in dire need of another central defender and there are concerns that failure to get one could derail their hopes of breaking into the top six and a place in the Play-Offs this season.

So far they’ve been rebuffed in their attempts to sign John Souttar from Hearts, who signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, and young defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool whose parent club have so far turned down an approach.

It is understood United haven’t completely given up in respect of Williams but they do have other irons in the fire – time however is not on their side.

We could also see Lys Mousset leaving today, with a move to Italy looking increasingly likely so that will at least free up some money from wages.