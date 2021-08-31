The biggest transfer story from the Championship in the last 24 hours is the news that Troy Deeney has signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club Birmingham following his emotional exit from Watford.

The 33-year-old striker spoke of his sadness and pride on Monday evening after confirmation that his 11-year spell with the Hornets had come to an end.

His contract had been due to expire at the end of the season, but he departed as a free agent and was swiftly unveiled by Birmingham, subject to league clearance.