Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: New goalkeeper on the way, update on Blades-linked attacker
Sheffield United face a race against time to bring in new recruits before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has stated his desire to bring in more wide players and another goalkeeper is also thought to be on his wishlist.
Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane, with Oliver Burke possibly heading in the opposite direction.
Sheffield United are yet to make a permanent signing in this window, with Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane both arriving on season-long loan deals.
Stay up to date with the latest from Bramall Lane and across the Championship on our live blog.
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 13:49
- The Blades have already signed two players in this window: defender Ben Davies and midfielder Conor Hourihane.
- Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy linked with Bramall Lane switch in possible swap deal.
- A new goalkeeper is also thought to be on Slavisa Jokanovic’s wishlist.
A GOALKEEPER!!!!!!
Looks like a replacement for Ramsdale is on the way and this would be an impressive addition
Sheffield United 'looking to tie up loan deal for Robin Olsen' as Aaron Ramsdale replacement
Sheffield United are hoping to tie up a deadline-day deal to sign Robin Olsen as Aaron Ramsdale’s successor in goal.
United (among others) had been linked with a move for Siriki Demeble.
Sheffield United had been one of a number of clubs linked with Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele.
Goal-shy Sheffield United look set to add some much-needed creativity to their ranks with the arrival of attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
Midfielder set for Blades
Morgan Gibbs-White looks set to join Sheffield United.
The Wolves youngster scored his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup last week and came off the bench against Manchester United on Sunday.
An U17 World Cup winner with England, he also spent time on loan at Swansea City last season and impressed - but his stay in South Wales was cut short due to injury.
United signed Conor Hourihane yesterday but have struggled in the midfield department so far this seaosn and Slavisa Jokanovic is taking steps to rectify that.
It is understood that he will sign on a season long loan at Bramall Lane
No Toon bid for Brooks
Newcastle have denied they are putting in a bid for former Blade David Brooks, as reported on Talksport earlier and say there will be no further business for them today. Sheffield United would have stood to earn a percentage of the fee after inserting a sell-on clause when the Wales nternational moved from Bramall Lane to Bournemouth.
Blades target Lille midfielder
French newspaper La Voix du Nord has claimed Sheffield United are interested in signing Lille’s 21-year-old midfielder Cheikh Niasse on loan, but face competition from Brighton and Club Brugge.
Niasse spent the second half of last season on loan at Panathinaikos, helping them to a fifth-placed finish in the Super League Greece.
Sheffield United could be set for a cash windfall after it emerged former midfielder David Brooks is a target for Newcastle United.
Jebbison set for League One switch
Blades prospect Daniel Jebbison is set to join League One side Burton Albion on loan, according to several unconfirmed reports.
The Brewers are managed by none other than Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals.
England youth international Jebbison was reportedly the subject of a £5 million bid from Everton last week.
Deeney joins boyhood club
The biggest transfer story from the Championship in the last 24 hours is the news that Troy Deeney has signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club Birmingham following his emotional exit from Watford.
The 33-year-old striker spoke of his sadness and pride on Monday evening after confirmation that his 11-year spell with the Hornets had come to an end.
His contract had been due to expire at the end of the season, but he departed as a free agent and was swiftly unveiled by Birmingham, subject to league clearance.
And the lifelong Blues fan was keen to point out the move was “not a swansong” as he embarked on his “biggest task to date”.
Sander Berge set to stay
Perhaps we may finally begin to see the best of him now his immediate future is sorted...