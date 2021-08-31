Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White joins Blades from Wolves - more signings expected
Sheffield United face a race against time to bring in new recruits before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has stated his desire to bring in more wide players and another goalkeeper is also thought to be on his wishlist.
Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane, with Oliver Burke possibly heading in the opposite direction.
Sheffield United are yet to make a permanent signing in this window, with Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane both arriving on season-long loan deals.
Stay up to date with the latest from Bramall Lane and across the Championship on our live blog.
Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Middlesbrough midfielder lined up in swap deal?
MGW is here
DONE DEAL ✍️
Uh oh...
A not-so-promising update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his deadline-day Twitch stream as he reports that United are having difficulties in their chase of Yann Karamoh with issues relating to his work permit. United reportedly reached an agreement with Parma to sign him on loan earlier, but the complication has thrown a bit of doubt on whether it will go through now...
Blades set to miss out on a reported target...
Sam Morsy, the Middlesbrough man linked with Sheffield United in a possible swap deal for striker Oliver Burke, is close to signing for League One side Ipswich Town, according to media reports in Suffolk.
The East Anglian Daily Times reports that Morsy has agreed a deal to drop from the Championship and link up again with his former boss, Paul Cook.
The Blades had been linked with the Egyptian international midfielder after Boro expressed an interest in signing forward Burke.
But Morsy, who captained both Chesterfield and Wigan under Cook, looks set to be Ipswich’s 19th signing of a busy summer ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Morsy qualifies for Egypt through his father and won seven caps for their national team after making his international debut in 2016. United are close to sealing the loan signing of Barcelona’s Alex Collado, according to media reports in Spain, after the player agreed to make the switch to South Yorkshire.
Check him out!
The Barcelona winger appears to be on his way
Barcelona winger Alex Collado "agrees to join Sheffield United" according to Spanish media
Barcelona winger Alex Collado has agreed to join Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season, according to media reports in Spain.
Former Blade on the move again
Ethan Ampadu has signed a new contract at Chelsea and immediately headed off on another loan. The Wales international who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United has joined Serie A side Venezia for the rest of this season.
Decent defensive signing for one of Blades’ Championship rivals...
A new club for the bounce-killer...
Blades ‘eye up another goalkeeper’ according to reports
This one hasn’t yet been confirmed or debunked by sources at Bramall Lane, but reports are now suggesting that the Blades are eyeing up Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement - not sure how that sits with the news earlier today that United are looking to tie up a deal for Robin Olsen of Roma to replace Ramsdale, unless Smithies is seen as a more long-term solution to the problem created by Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal. Either way we’re into the final six hours of the window now, so the situation will surely be cleared up soon...