This one hasn’t yet been confirmed or debunked by sources at Bramall Lane, but reports are now suggesting that the Blades are eyeing up Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement - not sure how that sits with the news earlier today that United are looking to tie up a deal for Robin Olsen of Roma to replace Ramsdale, unless Smithies is seen as a more long-term solution to the problem created by Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal. Either way we’re into the final six hours of the window now, so the situation will surely be cleared up soon...