Daniel Jebbison has moved to Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the season, the Blades have confirmed. Jebbison had been wanted by Sunderland on loan and Everton made a move for a permanent deal that was rejected by United.

Burton Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “We are delighted to have got him in.

“It’s very refreshing to see that he has chosen us ahead of a lot of other big clubs, and that he is thinking about his development with us.

“He has the backing of his parents, who we have to say have been fantastic, and the same with his agent who has really been keen to help with his development.

“Daniel is a big, big talent who we are delighted to have. We’re expecting good things and a lot of hard work from him.

“I also have to say a big thank you to Sheffield United for trusting us.”