Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White joins Blades from Wolves - interest was shown in Leeds United winger
Sheffield United face a race against time to bring in new recruits before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has stated his desire to bring in more wide players and another goalkeeper is also thought to be on his wishlist.
Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane, with Oliver Burke possibly heading in the opposite direction.
Sheffield United are yet to make a permanent signing in this window, with Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane both arriving on season-long loan deals.
Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Middlesbrough midfielder lined up in swap deal?
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 22:57
Daniel Jebbison joins Burton
Daniel Jebbison has moved to Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the season, the Blades have confirmed. Jebbison had been wanted by Sunderland on loan and Everton made a move for a permanent deal that was rejected by United.
Burton Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “We are delighted to have got him in.
“It’s very refreshing to see that he has chosen us ahead of a lot of other big clubs, and that he is thinking about his development with us.
“He has the backing of his parents, who we have to say have been fantastic, and the same with his agent who has really been keen to help with his development.
“Daniel is a big, big talent who we are delighted to have. We’re expecting good things and a lot of hard work from him.
“I also have to say a big thank you to Sheffield United for trusting us.”
Another former Blade finds a new club
We reported earlier that Mark Duffy had joined Tranmere and a fellow promotion hero at Bramall Lane has also secured a club before the deadline today.
Leon Clarke has officially joined Bristol Rovers after a trial period at the club. Rovers boss Joey Barton said after also securing Junior Brown, and Antony Evans., “We are delighted to add quality in the final days of the window to the areas where we felt we needed more options.
“We have added experience to the group, with players that are suited to our style and the way we want to play.
“Junior and Leon have been in the building for a few weeks, so already have a feel for the squad and that will ease the process of them bedding into the group.”
Update on Regan Slater’s collapsed move to Hull City
A bit more here to explain why Slater won’t be heading to the Tigers in this window at least
Why Regan Slater's move from Sheffield United to Hull City has collapsed at the 11th hour
Regan Slater’s bid to play regular first-team football in the Championship has suffered a setback after his move from Sheffield United to Hull City collapsed at the 11th hour.
What Morgan Giggs-White said about his move today
Morgan Gibbs-White reveals influences behind decision to join Sheffield United from Wolves
Morgan Gibbs-White, the England U21 international, has revealed the prescence of Slavisa Jokanović in Sheffield United’s dugout helped persuade him to make a deadline-day loan move to Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Young Blades player’s move to Hull City falls through
According to Hull Live, Regan Slater’s proposed move to Hull City is off. The Tigers are working under a transfer embargo but were still convinced they had managed to snatch the midfielder who had a spell on loan there last season. However, reports in east Yorkshire say “a late moving of the goalposts believed to be the cause of its collapse”.
Blades-linked player heads to Germany
United had been briefly linked with a move for Manchester City starlet Tommy Doyle. The youngster is indeed on the move but he’s heading for Germany to see out this season and continue his development at Hamburg.
Blades had a look at Costa before he went elsewhere
Leeds United have sent Helder Costa on loan to Spain. The Star understands that United showed a wee bit of interest in briging him to Bramall Lane before the Portuguese decided he fancied Valencia rather than Sheffield
MGW is here
DONE DEAL ✍️
Uh oh...
A not-so-promising update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his deadline-day Twitch stream as he reports that United are having difficulties in their chase of Yann Karamoh with issues relating to his work permit. United reportedly reached an agreement with Parma to sign him on loan earlier, but the complication has thrown a bit of doubt on whether it will go through now...