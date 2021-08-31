Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Blades eyeing Cardiff goalkeeper as Ramsdale replacement - reports
Sheffield United face a race against time to bring in new recruits before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has stated his desire to bring in more wide players and another goalkeeper is also thought to be on his wishlist.
Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane, with Oliver Burke possibly heading in the opposite direction.
Sheffield United are yet to make a permanent signing in this window, with Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane both arriving on season-long loan deals.
Sheffield United deadline day LIVE: Middlesbrough midfielder lined up in swap deal?
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 17:21
A new club for the bounce-killer...
Blades ‘eye up another goalkeeper’ according to reports
This one hasn’t yet been confirmed or debunked by sources at Bramall Lane, but reports are now suggesting that the Blades are eyeing up Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement - not sure how that sits with the news earlier today that United are looking to tie up a deal for Robin Olsen of Roma to replace Ramsdale, unless Smithies is seen as a more long-term solution to the problem created by Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal. Either way we’re into the final six hours of the window now, so the situation will surely be cleared up soon...
Morgan Gibbs-White update
You may have seen that Wolves had been trying to sign Portugal midfielder (yes another) Renato Sanches and understandably wondered if Morgan Gibbs-White’s potential move to United would depend on that going through.
The Sanches deal has indeed collapsed at this stage though we understand that it won’t hamper United’s attempts to bring MGW to Bramall Lane
Duffy’s on the move
Sheffield United double promotion hero Mark Duffy has a new club after penning deal at League Two side
Mark Duffy, the Sheffield United double promotion-winner and hero of Hillsborough, has a new club after penning a short-term deal to join Tranmere Rovers.
A Man City youngster is the latest to be linked with a loan move today
Who is Manchester City's "special player" Tommy Doyle, linked with Sheffield United loan?
It’s shaping up to be a busy transfer deadline day for Sheffield United, as the Blades are linked with a host of players both at home and abroad.
A GOALKEEPER!!!!!!
Looks like a replacement for Ramsdale is on the way and this would be an impressive addition
Sheffield United 'looking to tie up loan deal for Robin Olsen' as Aaron Ramsdale replacement
Sheffield United are hoping to tie up a deadline-day deal to sign Robin Olsen as Aaron Ramsdale’s successor in goal.
The Posh chairman has spoken
United (among others) had been linked with a move for Siriki Demeble.
Siriki Dembele: Chairman's deadline day update on Sheffield United-linked attacker
Sheffield United had been one of a number of clubs linked with Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele.
Find out more about Morgan Gibbs-White
Everything Sheffield United fans need to know about Morgan Gibbs-White
Goal-shy Sheffield United look set to add some much-needed creativity to their ranks with the arrival of attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
Midfielder set for Blades
Morgan Gibbs-White looks set to join Sheffield United.
The Wolves youngster scored his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup last week and came off the bench against Manchester United on Sunday.
An U17 World Cup winner with England, he also spent time on loan at Swansea City last season and impressed - but his stay in South Wales was cut short due to injury.
United signed Conor Hourihane yesterday but have struggled in the midfield department so far this seaosn and Slavisa Jokanovic is taking steps to rectify that.
It is understood that he will sign on a season long loan at Bramall Lane
No Toon bid for Brooks
Newcastle have denied they are putting in a bid for former Blade David Brooks, as reported on Talksport earlier and say there will be no further business for them today. Sheffield United would have stood to earn a percentage of the fee after inserting a sell-on clause when the Wales nternational moved from Bramall Lane to Bournemouth.