The Blades have signed Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the season, having previously missed out on numerous defensive targets.

"We are delighted to bring in Charlie, he offers us good competition in an area of the pitch where we are a little light,” said Heckingbottom.

Charlie Goode of Brentford has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield United (photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

"He has good experience, including at the top level, and will be comfortable in a number of positions across the back line, whether we play with three or four at the back."

Goode joins Adam Davies, who has arrived from Stoke City, as the second new face at Bramall Lane this month.

Elsewhere, Lys Mousset has joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan until the summer, when his Blades contract will expire.