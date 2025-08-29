Sheffield United, deadline day and Parkinson's Law

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s summer transfer window

You might be tricked into thinking it’s actually a good job the transfer window extends for a fortnight after the first ball is kicked.

Otherwise, Sheffield United would have continued to be spectacularly under-prepared for the third season running, a recurring summer sickness at Bramall Lane.

But, amid many all-too-sensible calls to shut the damn thing before the playing begins, how can we be sure that the Blades - and they’re not alone - wouldn’t have sharpened up their act given less time?

Common sense says they would. Why? Because of “Parkinson’s Law.”

Yeah, I also had to look it up. But it’s the most obvious and simple explanation for the stupidity that plays out.

In 1955 a British naval historian called Cyril Northcote Parkinson proclaimed that “work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.”

Which leads to procrastination and inefficiency. There. In a nutshell.

Of course, football’s official explanation for the stretched out window is to align with the major European leagues. Nothing to do with Sky having fun for longer. Oh no. But whatever the reason, it’s no excuse for not being aware of Parkinson’s Law and doing something about it.

Clubs should set their own deadlines for trading. The earlier the better.

Take Bradford City. Ok, a club that can hardly claim the pulpit after its decline in recent years but now following up promotion with a strong start in League One.

I covered their opening day win, when seven of nine new players started, and was struck by manager Graham Alexander telling me the key was getting them in early.

That shows it can be done. I get that things were complicated at Bramall Lane by the expectation of big player departures and uncertainty on fees and timing etc, but there seemed to be no plan to be proactive. Rather, a piecemeal operation.

As for on-field, after four matches and four defeats under new management, I can’t help thinking Ruben Selles needs to play a system to suit his players rather than a 4-3-3 to suit his philosophy.

The balance looked to be wrong at both ends against Millwall last Saturday, such was the physical weakness in midfield.

Selles desperately needs the buffer of at least a point at Middlesbrough on Saturday or face an excruciating international break of bleak possibilities.

If third place and missing out in the play-offs wasn’t good enough for these owners then certainly this won’t be.