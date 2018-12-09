Sheffield United: David McGoldrick edges closer to an international recall

David McGoldrick is poised to earn a recall to the Republic of Ireland squad, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder suspects, after revealing Mick McCarthy has been impressed by his performances at Bramall Lane this term.

Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill took advantage of the fixture scheduling to watch West Bromwich Albion, who visit South Yorkshire on Friday night, before their team's victory over Reading.

McCarthy, Martin O'Neill's replacement in Dublin, was also at The Hawthorns as he considers an overhaul of a Irish squad which also includes United defenders John Egan and Enda Stevens.

But it was McGoldrick, who worked under McCarthy at their former club Ipswich Town, who became the main subject of conversation between the three.

"Mick's looking to get David back in there it seems," Wilder suggested. "He said he's watched him at Brentford recently and, even though I didn't think he was at his best there, he thought he'd done really well.

"Obviously, with their history, he knows what the lad can do, what's he's capable of. And, as everyone knows, Mick is someone who tells it straight. He's doesn't mess about or dress things up for the sake of it."

McCarthy, who spent six years with the FAI before returning to club management, was unveiled as O'Neill's successor last month. The former Barnsley, Manchester City and Celtic defender provided McGoldrick with a glowing character reference before he joined United on a free transfer earlier this year.

Although a profligate display in Berkshire means he has now gone nine games without scoring, Wilder admitted it was "impossible" to criticise McGoldrick given his contribution in other areas.

"For me, David makes us better," he said. "He puts in a shift and he links the play up so well. He's one of those players who, if there not out there on the pitch, that's when people probably appreciate what they do even more.

"Yes, he had some opportunities here but he deserved a goal. He keeps putting himself in the right positions which tells you something about him and also that you know they're going to come along sooner rather than later."