Sheffield United: David Brooks’ possible comeback date is revealed as Chris Wilder insists the Wales international will not be sold

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted David Brooks will not leave Bramall Lane during this month’s transfer window after maintaining he is responsible for deciding the Wales international’s immediate future.

And Wilder, who revealed the 20-year-old expressed no desire to move during talks with the Championship club’s hierarchy earlier this term, confirmed Brooks could be declared fit for February 3rd’s clash with leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers despite being diagnosed with glandular fever.

Chris Wilder believes the club's owners share his view: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although the player’s decision to sign a new, improved deal did not stop one Premier League side enquiring about his status before the Christmas period, Wilder said: “I make that decision. I think I’m in line with the owners and what their vision of the football club is. That is, we’ve got to keep our best players, especially the younger ones, and nurture and develop them.

“If there comes a time when he goes, we’ll all know that. But now is not the time, I’m trying to build. Brooksy is part of that, a big part of it.”

“He’s signed a new contract and we’d have got the vibe through that if he didn’t want to stay,” Wilder added. “That’s refreshing and speaks volumes about the group of players, how they are treated right.”

Sixth-placed United could hand debuts to three of their four new signings - Lee Evans, Ricky Holmes and Ryan Leonard - at Norwich City tomorrow.

David Brooks won his first Wales caps earlier this season

Wilder, who last night granted permission for Samir Carruthers, Caolan Lavery, Ben Heneghan and Nathan Thomas to depart on loan, acknowledged Brooks will miss the visit to Carrow Road but said: “It’s a difficult thing to treat, it’s slowly, slowly. But speaking to the doctor and the physios, he’s doing well. He’s out there and ramping it up, doing extra work now. We’ve been told, possibly, he might be available for the Wolves game which is great news from our point of view.”