Sheffield United: David Brooks makes a pledge over his international future with Wales

David Brooks, the Sheffield United forward, insists he has no intention of turning his back on Wales as he prepares to win his latest cap for Ryan Giggs’ side.

The Warrington-born youngster could still switch allegiance back to England as his two caps to date both came in friendlies.

But after Brooks, and his United teammate Lee Evans, jetted to Los Angeles ahead of Wales’ clash with Mexico in California today, the youngster said: “I’m committed to Wales. I’m not looking or have any interest in going back to England.

“I wouldn’t be travelling across the world if I didn’t want to be here.

“I’ve just got to work hard here to get in the manager’s plans in the future.

“Going away with England was a good stepping stone for my career but I always wanted to play for Wales and thankfully I got the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, United celebrated yesterday when it was confirmed that their ladies side’s bid for WSL2 status had been successful.

The news means that United will be playing in the FA Women’s Championship next season, and boss Carla Ward said: “This is a momentous day for Sheffield United.

“There’s total commitment, right at the highest level of the club, to get to where we want to be.

“That’s great to see and now, thanks to a successful bid, we have a busy summer ahead as we prepare to make our mark on the FA Women’s Championship.”