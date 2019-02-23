Sheffield United: Darren Moore praises Blades’ defending after Chris Wilder’s men beat West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns

Darren Moore, the West Brom manager, admitted he was impressed with Sheffield United’s defensive efforts after the Blades beat his side 1-0 at The Hawthorns tonight.

On-loan Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell's first goal for United in the 14th minute secured the win at The Hawthorns.

The three points keep Wilder's side two points behind pacesetters Norwich and ahead of Leeds on goal difference - after both won earlier in the day.

And Moore was pleased with the effort his side put in but felt the relentless pace of life in the Championship caught up with them against the Blades.

He said: "I said to the lads that I had no complaints at all because they gave everything. I just think that maybe it was a game too far.

"I know us and we were just a little bit short in terms of getting that final push towards the end.

Billy Sharp celebrates victory

"We got in some really good, threatening positions but we just couldn't get that elusive touch to get back into the game.

"We were just lacking that bit of extra spark really, which was needed in a game like this.

"It was a tight game. United got the goal and I was very impressed with how they defended. They were resolute and stuck to their task.

"But credit to the boys, they couldn't have given anymore and while they give that I can have no complaints and we move on."

Albion have now failed to win any of their last five home games and Moore added: "I put that down to teams coming here and putting men behind the ball and not wanting to play open football.

"That is the way it is. So at the moment our results have been coming on the road.

"But we want our home fans to see us win and we will look at that."