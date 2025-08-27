Sheffield United have completed the signing of England international, Danny Ings, on a short-team deal until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star previously reported that the 33-year-old had started training with the club as they looked into the potential of signing him, and now it appears that Ruben Selles liked what he saw from the man with three caps and one goal for the Three Lions.

Ings, who has played for the likes of Burnley, Southampton and West Ham United over the course of his career, becomes the latest summer signing for the Spaniard, and will add a new weapon to his attacking arsenal at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the club’s official website read, “United have added further competition in attack after securing the signature of a proven Premier League and Championship goalscorer, who has also been capped by England.

Danny Ings is a Blade

“Danny Ings becomes a Blade after a short period training with the club, with the former Liverpool and Southampton ace signing a one-year deal with the option to extend.

“Ings arrives at Bramall Lane after departing West Ham United at the end of last season, joining the club after spending over a decade plying his trade at the top level of English football.”

It remains to be seen if Ings will be thrown straight into the squad for this weekend’s game against Middlesbrough as the Blades return to Championship action, but he’ll no doubt be raring to get going in red and white as he begins his push for a century of appearances in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad