Sheffield United: Danny Hall's Sheffield United player ratings following their 3-2 win at Brentford

Sheffield United won at Brentford on Tuesday night - but who were their star performers?

Sheffield United sealed their first win in three matches on Tuesday night. Here are our player ratings.

Leon Clarke was the match-winner for Sheffield United as they beat Brentford 3-2 at Griffin Park tonight. But who caught the eye for Chris Wilder’s men?

Will maybe feel he could have done a little better with Brentford's equaliser, although he did appear to be left very exposed, and had no chance with the second. A few smart saves and good handling - 7

Perhaps fortunate to stay in the side with George Baldock falling ill before the game, but did well. Few indecisive moments defensively but solid overall - 7

Typical combative Basham performance, without quite getting as involved offensively as usual. Read the game well and helped close out a vital three points - 7

Colossal against his former club. His goal apart, Maupay didn't have a kick thanks to his expert marshalling by the United back three - 8.5

