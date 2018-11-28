Sheffield United: Danny Hall's Sheffield United player ratings following their 3-2 win at Brentford

1. #Wed Nov 28 09:23:32 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Dean Henderson''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Will maybe feel he could have done a little better with Brentford's equaliser, although he did appear to be left very exposed, and had no chance with the second. A few smart saves and good handling - 7''[IPTC]Headline=Dean Henderson

Will maybe feel he could have done a little better with Brentford's equaliser, although he did appear to be left very exposed, and had no chance with the second. A few smart saves and good handling - 7

other