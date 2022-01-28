Jebbison has excelled since joining Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side five months ago, scoring nine times under the former Chelsea striker with three of those coming in his last five appearances.

Viewed as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from United’s youth programme in recent seasons, Jebbison demonstrated maturity beyond his years by choosing Albion above a host of more glamorous teams when former United manager Slavisa Jokanovic decided regular football would accelerate his development. Rather than heading to Sunderland or Beerschot, part of United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s global sporting network, Jebbison instructed Bramall Lane’s board of directors to push through a move to the Pirelli Stadium so he could benefit from Hasselbaink’s experience.

With the Dutchman’s knowledge proving indispensable, Jokanovic’s successor Paul Heckingbottom admitted to facing a major dilemma when asked if Jebbison would stay with Albion until the end of the campaign or be summoned back to South Yorkshire.

“We could bring Jebbo back but he’s scoring goals and getting minutes,” Heckingbottom said, confirming Max Lowe’s loan at Nottingham Forest will not be terminated. “That’s not to say we won’t bring him back.

“He’ll benefit from being there (Albion) and getting goals. But then I’ve got in my mind, do I bring him back and get him closer to being in our team? Do we look to integrate him here with us? We’ll be sorting it out today or tomorrow.”

Heckingbottom, who handed Jebbison his senior debut during a spell in caretaker charge last term, is minded to let the 18-year-old continue working with Hasselbaink; recognising that will be more beneficial for his career than only featuring sporadically for United as they chase promotion back to the Premier League.

Daniel Jebbison scored on his full Premier League debut against Everton last season: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But the situation has been complicated by several factors. Despite possessing myriad attacking options, Oliver Burke’s recent move to Millwall and Lys Mousset’s ongoing conditioning issues also mean Heckingbottom is wary of leaving United short if they suffer another Covid-19 outbreak among their squad. Oli McBurnie, one of the forwards at Heckingbottom’s disposal, has only just returned to action after suffering health complications as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

Lowe, aged 24, also left United over the summer after being granted permission to join Forest on a temporary basis. Although Steve Cooper’s men are currently above them in the table, United’s coaching staff have told their Championship rivals the defender can see out his contract at the City Ground.

“Max will be staying there,” said Heckingbottom, ahead of United’s visit to Peterborough tomorrow evening. “His date (to terminate the loan) has passed.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's knowledge is proving beneficial for Daniel Jebbison

“It’s done him the world of good to be back playing football. I think he’s benefitting from being out there and in the building here we’ve got Enda (Stevens) and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) who is benefiting from playing with us.”