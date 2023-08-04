Cult heroes including Tony Currie and Carl Asaba helped Sheffield United launch their new away shirt for the 2023/24 season, which takes inspiration from iconic away jerseys from the 1980s and 1990s.

The yellow Errea strip is made from a jacquard fabric with thin stripes woven into the material and will be worn primarily with yellow shorts and socks. A red alternative option will also be available while the black shorts and socks of the home kit will allow for different kit combinations if needed in the Premier League.

The launch video was filmed at Neepsend Social Club in Kelham Island, with guest appearances from Currie and Asaba alongside former players Rob Kozluk and Brian Gayle. They were joined by current United stars Chris Basham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, George Baldock, Adam Davies, Yasser Larouci, Tara Bourne and Maddy Cusack to launch the new shirt, which will be worn for the first time at Nottingham Forest on August 18 and will be available to purchase later this month, from August 24.

Here’s a closer look at the Blades’ new away kit, including the goalkeeper version modelled by Davies...

