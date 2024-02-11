Chris Wilder talks to Crystal Palace's former England manager Roy Hodgson

Sheffield United's relegation rivals Crystal Palace are in the midst of an injury crisis and manager Roy Hodgson is looking for a 'sympathetic eye' from Eagles supporters who have turned on their team in recent weeks.

Palace looked to have turned a corner by beating the Blades almost two weeks ago in a match which Hodgson was able to call upon influencial pair Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise on what was a rare outing together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both, however, are again unavailable - Olise’s injury likely to keep him out for some time - and defender Marc Guehi is also missing, making the former England boss' job even more difficult as he attempts to regain the backing of fans whose dissent has led to Hidgson admitting this is the 'toughest period' of his career.

“It’s been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us and they are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us, because we need them," he said, ahead of Palace's Monday night clash with Chelsea.

“If we’re going to win the games, and this team is going to do well, they’re not going to be able to do it if the fans are going to be constantly up in arms about everything that’s happening. Apart from that, it joins a lot of other periods of my life where I’ve been happier and more content, of course.”

Hodgson added, as he reflected on the injury woes that are engulfing Selhurst Park: “One can only hope, encourage, ask the fans to stay with the team. We in particular need [them] now because we are in a very weakened situation, and we could do with their assistance and sympathy, because there will be players playing on Monday night that have not played that many games in the Palace first team.

“They’re going to need a sympathetic eye rather than the ultra-critical.”