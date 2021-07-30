Sheffield United: Crunch talks planned between Slavisa Jokanovic and fit again midfielder

After spending last term on loan with Nottingham Forest Freeman hopes Jokanovic’s appointment earlier this summer will finally kick-start his career with United having enjoyed limited opportunities to impress over the past 24 months.

Freeman told The Star following Wednesday night’s friendly against Doncaster Rovers that his heart is set on earning a place in the Serb’s starting eleven. But that pledge came with a caveat: Having turned 29 in March, Freeman admitted he could look to move on if Jokanovic informs him he is destined to be handed a bit part role as United look to regain Premier League status at the first time of asking.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak to him (Jokanovic) yet properly,” Freeman said. “We’ve only been back in pre-season for two or three weeks. But we will (talk) before the season starts, I’m sure, and then take things from there.”

“I’m looking to get consistent football,” he added. “I need that at this stage of my career. I’ve not really had it for a while now, for different reasons, but I need to get back to having that.”

Freeman, previously of Queens Park Rangers, has entered the final year of his contract with United.

Although an injury forced him to miss long periods of Forest’s most recent campaign, the Londoner, who was signed by Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder, confirmed his fitness by scoring United’s fourth and final goal of what proved to be a comfortable victory at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“It was my choice to go out on loan last year, because I wanted to play,” Freeman said. “I wanted to play regular and thought I would but then the injury struck. I’m over it now though. It’s all okay and sorted.

Luke Freeman in action for Sheffield United at Doncaster Rovers: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

"I just want to play and I want to do that here really. I want to show what I am capable of.

"It was frustrating (what happened at Forest) but that’s behind me now, the fitness thing.”