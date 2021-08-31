talkSPORT reports the Magpies have made a bid for the Wales international, who joined Bournemouth from the Blades in 2018 for a reported £12 million fee.

His current employers are adamant he will not be sold, however.

Sheffield United confirmed the deal included a sell-on percentage when it was announced.

David Brooks has been linked with a move to Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

A club statement at the time read: “United moved last season to reward Brooks with a new long-term deal and had no intentions to sell.

"However, following changes to his representation, interest from the Premier League proved a key driver in the player wanting to make the move, with the Blades forced to negotiate the best possible transfer fee, plus additional clauses, including a sell-on percentage.”

The size of the sell-on percentage is not known, but any fee to acquire Brooks’ services would likely surpass the amount paid by the Cherries in 2018.

Speaking this summer, the talented playmaker admitted he could be on the move in the near future.

He told Sky Sports: "Obviously with Bournemouth I really wanted to stay and try and help them get back to the Premier League, where they probably deserve. But obviously it wasn’t really the case in this season.

"No matter where I end up next season, if it’s Bournemouth or wherever, obviously the ambition is to go as high as possible."