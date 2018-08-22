Sheffield United could miss out on transfer 'target' because of Yannick Bolasie loan move

Yannick Bolasie is on the verge of completing a loan move to Aston Villa, meaning Sheffield United could miss out on rumoured target Marvin Johnson.

Everton winger Bolasie was also wanted by Middlesbrough and met with Tony Pulis on Monday, before Villa pulled off a last minute swoop for the DR Congo international.

Marvin Johnson

The Blades, who had identified Boro's Johnson as an attacking option, are now less likely to bring him to Bramall Lane because Pulis reportedly did not want to let the player go unless he brought in a replacement.

Unless Boro sign another winger during the loan window that would give them the squad depth to free up Johnson, Chris Wilder might have to explore other options.

