Hill had been linked with a move to Bramall Lane in this transfer window, but table-topping Bournemouth have attempted to steal a march on a number of rival clubs by making an early move for the defender.

Here’s the day’s rumours and transfer news from around the Championship…

Cherries move for Hill

The 19-year-old young England defender has reportedly undergone a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a January switch from Fleetwood, worth north of £1m.

Despite a number of Premier League outfits chasing his signature, including Southampton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, United hoped the prospect of regular first team football would persuade Hill that Bramall Lane is the best place to progress.

But the Cherries allowed Steve Cook to join Nottingham Forest earlier this week, freeing up a defensive space in their squad – which they hope Hill will fill in the coming days.

Fleetwood Town's James Hill is a target for a host of clubs in January ... including Sheffield United (Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)

Former Blades boss Wilder set to get his man

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun was a big transfer target for the Blades when Chris Wilder was in post at Bramall Lane – and the now Middlesbrough boss looks set to finally get his man on loan from the Emirates.

Wilder reignited his interest in the young striker after taking charge at the Riverside earlier this season and after adding Aaron Connolly to his ranks, is now looking to push through a move for Balogun.

Balogun signed a four-year deal at Arsenal earlier this year but has made just four first-team appearances so far this season. Crucially, Boro are said to be covering the majority, if not all, of Balogun’s Emirates wages – reportedly a cool £40,000 a week.

Forest eye free transfer move for Wallace

Jed Wallace has been a star man at Millwall for some years now – but with his contract at the Den coming to an end, Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on luring him to the City Ground.

Sky Sports are also reporting that Wallace is attracting admiring glances from Besiktas, who can sign the 28-year-old to a pre-contract agreement this month ahead of a move in the summer.

Rovers consider cashing-in on youngster

Blackburn Rovers may invite offers for one of their homegrown stars in the January transfer window, with Southampton and Leeds United amongst those keen on Ryan Nyambe.

Nyambe played 38 times last season in the Championship and 20 times in the current campaign, which has seen Rovers climb into the automatic promotion places after a good run of form.

But he is out of contract in the summer and Rovers may be tempted to the negotiating table in January, rather than risk losing one of their homegrown stars for nothing in a few months.

Christie on the way out at Fulham?

Cyrus Christie, the Fulham full-back, is expected to leave Craven Cottage before the end of the January transfer window, with Cardiff City thought to be interested.