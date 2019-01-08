Sheffield United: Contracts talks on-going as transfer search continues

Sheffield United are continuing to hold contract talks with a number of first team players, including Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens, despite focusing their attention on the transfer window.

Chris Wilder, the Championship club's manager, is keen to reward Stevens for his performances in recent months by handing him a new deal as part of an on-going plan to ensure continuity behind the scenes at Bramall Lane.

Although they have refused to comment on the specifics of those negotiations, United are known to be confident of reaching agreement with the 28-year-old given his desire to remain in South Yorkshire.

"There are discussions going on," Wilder said. "Obviously it's a bit of a balancing act at the moment but there's plenty of other stuff (besides transfers) going on."

Speaking earlier this month, Wilder explained the importance of looking after long-standing members of his squad as well as pursuing United's January targets. Gary Madine, previously of Sheffield Wednesday, has arrived on loan from Cardiff City while Kieran Dowell, the Everton midfielder, has also joined until the end of the season. Before the Christmas period, Wilder acknowledged he wanted to make “two, possibly three” new additions before the deadline.

"We like to plan," Wilder continued. "That's what we've always done, because it offers you the best possible chance of success going forward."

Barring any unforseen complications, Stevens is likely to become the first of several senior players to commit his future to United following confirmation that Martin Cranie has also been offered fresh terms. Aged 32, the former Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town defender accepted their contract offer last month with directors expected to officially ratify the deal in the near future.

Stevens has become a near permanent fixture in Wilder's starting eleven since leaving Portsmouth at the beginning of last season and has been instrumental in United's climb to third in the table ahead of Saturday's meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

His form persuaded them to accept Peterborough's approach for Daniel Lafferty ahead of the Northern Irishman's switch to London Road.