Speaking ahead of the tournament, which begins on Sunday, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed he presented a list of players he wants to see handed new deals to Bramall Lane’s board of directors earlier this season.

As The Star first revealed, McBurnie’s name featured on the document the 45-year-old handed to United’s hierarchy, together with fellow attacker Ndiaye. McBurnie, who was scheduled to undergo hernia surgery yesterday, outlined his desire to agree fresh terms before last weekend’s win over Cardiff City - which saw Heckingbottom’s men enter the WC break second in the Championship table. Privately, however, sources with knowledge of the process have indicated that binding decisions on the future of McBurnie and the 15 other members of Heckingbottom’s squad approaching the end of their existing arrangements are unlikely to be taken until after the festive period - when it could become clearer which division United will be competing in when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

After enduring the most difficult period of his career, as injuries and off-the pitch issues affected his performances on it, McBurnie is now showing the type of form which persuaded Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder to spend around £20m prising him away from Swansea City. Despite being diagnosed with the groin problem two months ago, McBurnie had scored nine goals in his last 14 appearances before being forced to sit out the trip to the Welsh capital.

Asked if United now feels like home, McBurnie replied: “It really does. I had the conversation with my missus the other day. I’m really enjoying it. The fans are great with me, I love the boys and I love the coaching staff. I really do feel settled.”

With captain Billy Sharp and midfielders John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn also set to become free agents, Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to see United address the contract situation which has been allowed to develop in order to assist his medium term planning. Although it is inevitable some members of his squad would become surplus to requirements if United, who return to action on December 10th, do go up, others are expected to form part of the team Heckingbottom hopes to lead back into the top-flight and beyond. Hence the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief’s decision to recommend Ndiaye’s presence in the Senegal side which has travelled to the tournament in the Middle East is recognised; even though the youngster’s deal does not expire until 2024. Nevertheless, given their client’s burgeoning reputation, it would be a major surprise if Ndiaye’s representatives consider where his medium term future might lie until the tournament ends eight days after United’s meeting with Huddersfield Town.

Ndiaye could make his latest appearance for the reigning African champions when they face the Netherlands on Monday.

