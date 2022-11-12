Sixteen members of United’s squad are either in the final year of their present agreements or on loan deals which expire at the end of the present campaign.

Earlier this season, Heckingbottom handed a list of names to Bramall Lane’s hierarchy recommending they approach the agents of those he definitely wants to keep in order to discuss new deals. Speaking ahead of today’s visit to Cardiff City - United’s final outing before the tournament begins in Qatar - he confirmed striker Oli McBurnie was among them. Another is Iliman Ndiaye, although the Senegal international is tied to United until 2024.

“Contracts, it makes no difference,” said Heckingbottom. “That can go on when there are games.”

As well as McBurnie, captain Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens are set to become free agents over the summer. All of them are known to be keen on remaining in South Yorkshire although no obvious signs of progress have been made.

Loanees James McAtee, Ciaran Clark, Reda Khadra and Tommy Doyle could all feature in Heckingbottom’s plans for the meeting with Mark Hudson’s side, although the latter is battling to overcome the injury which has forced him to miss United’s last three games.

Sheffield United manager Ben Osborn could become a free agent this summer: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United are third in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley who face second-placed Blackburn Rovers tomorrow. City are 18th.