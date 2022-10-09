Sheffield United’s push for a return to the Premier League received a blow on Saturday when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Stoke City.

Despite the loss, the Blades remain at the top of the Championship table, but they now lie level on points with Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers after the latter battled to a 2-1 win against Reading on Friday night.

United now have a free midweek to focus on next Saturday’s home game with Blackpool - but it is a link with a potential transfer target that has dominated the headlines over the weekend after Paul Heckingbottom was linked with a move for a Scottish prospect.

Football Insider have reported the Blades are aiming to ‘improve their firepower at youth level’ after losing Will Lankshear to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer and are considering a move for Kilmarnock youngster Bobby Wales as a replacement.

The 17-year-old is said to be close to breaking into Killie’s first-team setup and will be monitored by the Blades recruitment staff as they consider a bid for the youngster during the January transfer window.

New contender emerges for Middlesbrough role

Reports over the weekend suggested former Manchester United star Michael Carrick is the front-runner for the vacant role as Middlesbrough manager.

The former England midfielder is said to preparing to be interviewed by Boro chairman Steve Gibson as he looked to appoint a successor to Chris Wilder. But The Sun have now suggested former Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is seen as Carrick’s main rivals to take over at the Riverside Stadium.

The 39-year-old is available after a short spell with Greek giants Olympiakos was brought to an end and he could be tempted to return to the Championship for the first time since he left Huddersfield earlier this year.

Spurs consider move for former defender

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to take Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin back to North London.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin

The young defender made his way through the ranks at Spurs but failed to make a first-team appearance before joining the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee in August 2021. The 20-year-old has made a big impact on Wearside, helping Sunderland end their four-year stay in League One.

After impressing in the early months of their return to the Championship, The Sun have suggested Spurs are now planning a January bid for their former academy star.

Burnley manager makes transfer admission over Coventry City star

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted he had an interest in Coventry City’s in-demand forward Callum O’Hare during the summer transfer window.

Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany looks on

The 24-year-old was said to be on the radar of a whole host of clubs after impressing for the Sky Blues last season - but a hamstring injury ended the possibility of a move away from the former Premier League club.

Clarets boss Kompany has revealed his admiration for O’Hare after his side claimed a 1-0 win over Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

“Yes, I mean there was a queue of clubs interested in Callum O’Hare and that’s what happens with good players,” he told Coventry Live.

“And he wasn’t the only one of that Coventry team who did well last season, and I think that now it’s completely normal that without these players, and if you add Ian Maatsen, who was wearing our colours today, there’s a few players missing there so it tales a little bit of time for the next ones to step up. But only coaches usually understand that.”

Ince backs recent signing to succeed at Reading

Reading manager Paul Ince has expressed his hopes for recent signing Andy Carroll after he scored his first goal for the Royals in Friday night’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

The Geordie frontman put Ince’s side ahead with a first-half penalty but they were left empty-handed from their visit to Loftus Road as Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes grabbed a goal in each half to give the points to their hosts. Ince is hopeful Carroll can remain fit and explained why the former England target man is so important to his squad.

He told GetReading: “Lucas got it and he’s usually the penalty taker, so whether they agreed before I don’t know. I just thought if he was taking it, make sure he doesn’t miss it. He is so important for us, his fighting spirit. We didn’t have that in the first-half, we were very passive.