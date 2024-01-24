Sheffield United have reportedly identified Belgium international Sebastiaan Bornauw as a potential option this month. The Blades appear to be closing in on their second signing of the January transfer window with goalkeeper Ivo Grbic in England to complete his switch from Atletico Madrid.

Chris Wilder doesn't seem ready to stop there, though, as he bids to improve the Blades' woeful defensive record, which is currently the worst in the Premier League and ensures they remain rooted to the foot of the table. Mason Holgate is one player they are said to be keen on, with the defender struggling for minutes while on loan at Southampton from Everton.

If Holgate isn't an option, though, the Telegraph report United could turn their attentions to Bornauw, who plies his trade with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The report claims a number of Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Belgian in the past, before he cropped up on the Blades' list.

Bornauw has made 12 appearances for Wolfsburg this season, but hasn't always been guaranteed a spot in the starting XI, making just eight league starts in total. However, the 24-year-old does carry an impressive amount of experience, having racked up 118 outings in the Bundesliga during his career to date, with 24 appearances in the Belgian league to boot having started his career with Anderlecht.

The right-footer left his home country to join FC Koln when he was 20-years-old and he quickly built up a reputation for himself, scoring six goals in 28 appearances in his first season. His form with Koln saw him earn a move to Wolfsburg for a fee of around €17m and he has gone on to play 71 games for the club in all competitions.