Sheffield United will hope to take a step closer to securing a Championship play-off place this weekend when they host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

The Blades currently occupy the fourth and final play-off spot but have the likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers all within striking distance.

Despite their full focus being on a potential return to the Premier League, attention is starting to turn towards what could be an eventful summer in the transfer market.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will keep a keen eye on events behind the scenes after American businessmen Henry Mauriss reportedly had a £115million bid accepted as he looks to take control of the club.

Should Mauriss complete his takeover ahead of the summer, Heckingbottom will hope to be handed a significant transfer warchest as he looks to compete in which ever division the Blades find themselves come August.

The former Barnsley manager is already being linked with several eye-catching names including two players that have shone on the continent this season.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.

