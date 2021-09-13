Sheffield United: Confusion remains about Robin Olsen's availability for Preston North End test

Despite joining Jokanovic’s side minutes before last month’s transfer deadline, Olsen missed Saturday’s win over Peterborough after returning from international duty with his country.

Both Scandinavia and Greece, Olsen’s final port of call before his scheduled arrival in South Yorkshire, are on the UK governments’s amber list which means travelers from those states are not usually required to isolate if they have received two vaccine doses. United have not ptovided details of Olsen’s jab status. But the situation will also have been complicated by extra measures imposed by medical staff at Bramall Lane, in order to try and prevent further outbreaks of the coronavirus at the club’s Steelphalt Academy training complex.

“There is a quarantine period, because of the situation that has been in front of us over the last year and a half,” Jokanovic said. “He (Olsen) is now on the border to be free tomorrow morning. We will see what happens.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Foderingham, who started the meeting with Darren Ferguson’s side, will deputise again if Olsen is forced to sit out tomorrow night’s fixture.

“There exists a possibility he (Olsen) could be in goal, but we will see,” said Jokanovic, who confirmed defender Ben Davies could return from injury to face his former club.

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen: PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images