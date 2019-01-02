Sheffield United: Confusion about the length of Chris Basham’s suspension is addressed

Chris Basham will be eligible for selection when Sheffield United return to Championship action against Queens Park Rangers later this month, after the Football Association sought to address confusion about the length of his suspension.

The defender missed Tuesday's victory over Wigan Athletic after being sent-off against Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Because the second of the two yellow cards Basham received during the meeting with Rovers was his 10th of the season, there were fears he could face an extended period on the sidelines under the 'totting-up' rule.

But an FA spokesperson confirmed the defender can play when Rangers visit Bramall Lane on January 12. Basham is also available to face Barnet in the FA Cup on Sunday although United manager Chris Wilder, whose side are third in the Championship table, is planning to rotate his squad for the tie.

"If a player is sent off for two yellow cards then it is treated as one complete sending off offence and does not impact their individual total of cautions," an FA spokesperson told The Star. "Yellow cards are now competition specific, with suspensions served in the competition they are received."

Martin Cranie, the former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough defender, deputised for Basham at the DW Stadium. Praising his performance against Wigan, Wilder insisted Cranie's contribution to the 3-0 win revealed why United have awarded him an extended contract.

Chris Basham was sent-off against Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The 32-year-old arrived on a short term deal in August, after leaving the Riverside.

"Martin stepped in and showed what he is all about," Wilder said. "That's because he works hard, he's got experience and he puts the effort in. That's what enables him to step in and play the system the way he did."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage