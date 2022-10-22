Sheffield United confirmed teams: Iliman Ndiaye OUT as Blades make four changes v Norwich City
Sheffield United have made four changes for their Championship clash at home to Norwich City this afternoon.
Rhys Norrington-Davies misses out through injury, while Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie, and James McAtee also drop to the bench.
Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and James McAtee all start, while young left wing-back Jill Buyabu is on the bench.
The young defender, wearing the No.38 shirt, was signed from Hornchurch in December 2021 and is formerly of Crystal Palace.
He has made five starts and two substitute appearances for the Blades’ U21s this season.
Blades: Davies, Baldock, Fleck, Basham, Brewster, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee. Subs: Amissah, McBurnie, Khadra, Robinson, Doyle, Ndiaye, Buyabu.
Norwich: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Hayden, Cantwell, Ramsey, Pukki, Sargent, Nunez, Giannoulis. Subs: Krul, Hugill, Sinani, Hernandez, Springett, Tomkinson, Gibbs.
Ref: Josh Smith