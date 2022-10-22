News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed teams: Iliman Ndiaye OUT as Blades make four changes v Norwich City

Sheffield United have made four changes for their Championship clash at home to Norwich City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 2:06pm
Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, faces Norwich City: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, faces Norwich City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Rhys Norrington-Davies misses out through injury, while Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie, and James McAtee also drop to the bench.

Billy Sharp, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster and James McAtee all start, while young left wing-back Jill Buyabu is on the bench.

The young defender, wearing the No.38 shirt, was signed from Hornchurch in December 2021 and is formerly of Crystal Palace.

He has made five starts and two substitute appearances for the Blades’ U21s this season.

Blades: Davies, Baldock, Fleck, Basham, Brewster, Sharp, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Osborn, McAtee. Subs: Amissah, McBurnie, Khadra, Robinson, Doyle, Ndiaye, Buyabu.

Norwich: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Hayden, Cantwell, Ramsey, Pukki, Sargent, Nunez, Giannoulis. Subs: Krul, Hugill, Sinani, Hernandez, Springett, Tomkinson, Gibbs.

Ref: Josh Smith

