Blades make four changes for trip to Sunderland

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has made some big selection calls for tonight’s trip to Sunderland, as his side look to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Luton.

United can go six points clear of Middlesbrough with victory at the Stadium of Light and have made four changes from the Luton game - with some big selection calls, including leaving key men Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie on the bench.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to the starting line-up while Daniel Jebbison leads the line, making his first start since the defeat at Millwall almost a month ago. George Baldock is also preferred at wing-back to Jayden Bogle, with John Fleck also dropping out of the XI and onto the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Norwood, Fleck, Sharp, McBurnie.

Meanwhile Sunderland have named an unchanged side for the game, with key man Amad missing out through injury.

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, O’Nein, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Gelhardt.