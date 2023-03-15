News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
5 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
6 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
6 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Sheffield United team v Sunderland as boss makes big Norwood, McBurnie decisions

Blades make four changes for trip to Sunderland

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 19:05 GMT

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has made some big selection calls for tonight’s trip to Sunderland, as his side look to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Luton.

United can go six points clear of Middlesbrough with victory at the Stadium of Light and have made four changes from the Luton game - with some big selection calls, including leaving key men Ollie Norwood and Oli McBurnie on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee return to the starting line-up while Daniel Jebbison leads the line, making his first start since the defeat at Millwall almost a month ago. George Baldock is also preferred at wing-back to Jayden Bogle, with John Fleck also dropping out of the XI and onto the bench.

Most Popular

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Norwood, Fleck, Sharp, McBurnie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile Sunderland have named an unchanged side for the game, with key man Amad missing out through injury.

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, O’Nein, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Gelhardt.

Subs: Bass, Lihadji, Bennette, Gooch, Ekwah, Anderson, Pritchard.

Paul HeckingbottomOli McBurnie