Sheffield United have named their starting XI for this afternoon’s Bramall Lane encounter with Stoke City, making five changes from last weekend’s FA Cup win at Millwall.

From the side that won 2-0 at The Den, Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Max Lowe, Sander Berge and Billy Sharp return to the side.

Out go Adam Davies, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, Tommy Doyle and Daniel Jebbison.

George Baldock and Stevens miss out through injury, while Ben Osborn returns amongst the substitutes alongside Ismaila Coulibaly.

The two clubs have met competitively on 109 occasions, with the Blades winning 43 of those fixtures, 30 draws and 36 defeats. The last cup meeting was United’s 2-1 away win in the Full Members Cup in 1986-87.

Blades: Foderingham, Berge, Sharp, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Ndiaye.Subs: Davies, Basham, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, Brooks, Jebbison.

Lewis Baker, Harry Souttar and Ben Wilmot all come into the Stoke City side, replacing Harry Clarke, Connor Taylor and the departed Liam Delap. Former Blade Phil Jagielka starts on his return to Bramall Lane.

Stoke City: Bonham, Wilmot, Souttar, Jagielka, Fox, Laurent, Thompson, Baker (C), Tymon, Brown, Powell. Substitutes: Fielding, Clarke, Campbell, Gayle, Kilkenny, Fosu, Taylor.

