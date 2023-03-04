Blades make eight changes from cup tie

Paul Heckingbottom has rung the changes to his side for this afternoon’s crunch Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers.

From the victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, Heckingbottom has made eight changes as United look to consolidate their grip on second place.

In come Jayden Bogle and John Egan, after illness and suspension respectively, while Max Lowe returns on the left wing.

Ollie Norwood, John Fleck and Sander Berge are restored to the starting XI, while Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye start up front.

Ciaran Clark is back on the bench after illness.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Clark, Baldock, Osborn, Doyle, McAtee, Sharp.

For Rovers, star striker Ben Brereton Diaz starts on the bench.

Rovers: Pears, Pickering, Hyam, Szmodics, Gallagher, Gallagher, Rankin-Costello, Thomas, Carter, Buckley, Travis.