Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at West Ham, while Rhian Brewster is back on the bench after his long injury absence. The Blades’ record signing has not played since damaging a hamstring last October.

Oli McBurnie returns to the starting XI after missing the 8-0 mauling at home to Newcastle United last weekend through suspension, replacing Ollie Norwood in the side. Gus Hamer shakes off a thigh issue to start, alongside James McAtee and Vini Souza in midfield.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom keeps faith with the back five that shipped eight last weekend, with John Egan skippering the side.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Thomas, Souza, Hamer, McAtee, McBurnie, Archer. Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Brewster, Traore, Norwood, Davies, Slimane, Larouci.

David Moyes has named an unchanged starting XI from defeat at Liverpool last weekend as he looks for his eighth win in his eighth career management game against the Blades. In Moyes’ previous seven wins, his side have scored 19 goals and conceded just two.