Blades make three changes for Watford clash

Sheffield United have made three changes for this afternoon’s clash with Watford, with John Fleck making his first start since returning from injury.

Fleck comes in for Tommy Doyle, despite his goal last time out at Millwall, while Anel Ahmedhodzic replaces Chris Basham and Iliman Ndiaye comes in for Daniel Jebbison in the Blades’ other changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleck played 75 minutes for United’s U21s against Wednesday on Monday afternoon at Bramall Lane to prove his fitness, while Ciaran Clark also did the same - but is not featured in the matchday squad.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Sharp, McAtee, Doyle, Jebbison, Osborn.

Watford: Bachmann, Gaspar, Choudury, Louza, Davis, Pedro, Sema, Porteous, Sarr, Morris, Hoedt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad