Sheffield United confirmed team news v QPR: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in line for debut, big call over new signings
Chris Wilder has made a big selection call in his Sheffield United team news for today’s home Championship opener against QPR at Bramall Lane. New boy Michael Cooper is on the bench after signing earlier this week, with Wilder keeping faith in Adam Davies.
Fellow new boy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on the bench after his loan move from Crystal Palace was ratified yesterday, with the Blades meeting the 12pm deadline for him to be eligible to face QPR. So United are unchanged from their opening-day win over Preston North End at Deepdale.
Cooper and Rak-Sakyi are amongst the substitutes while Sam McCallum joins him, with no place for Rhys Norrington-Davies after he made his return from injury in the midweek win over Wrexham. Norrington-Davies signed a new contract earlier this week alongside Sydie Peck, who is also on the bench after his impressive display in the EFL Cup.
Blades: Davies, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Arblaster, Souza, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: Cooper, McCallum, Trusty, Souttar, Brewster, Rak-Sakyi, Slimane, Marsh, Peck.
QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Dembele, Field, Frey, Paal, Andersen, Lloyd, Varane. Subs: Walsh, Colback, Dykes, Smyth, Saito, Morrison, Celar, Dixon-Bonner, Santos.
