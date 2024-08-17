Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United confirmed team news for QPR clash

Chris Wilder has made a big selection call in his Sheffield United team news for today’s home Championship opener against QPR at Bramall Lane. New boy Michael Cooper is on the bench after signing earlier this week, with Wilder keeping faith in Adam Davies.

Fellow new boy Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is on the bench after his loan move from Crystal Palace was ratified yesterday, with the Blades meeting the 12pm deadline for him to be eligible to face QPR. So United are unchanged from their opening-day win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper and Rak-Sakyi are amongst the substitutes while Sam McCallum joins him, with no place for Rhys Norrington-Davies after he made his return from injury in the midweek win over Wrexham. Norrington-Davies signed a new contract earlier this week alongside Sydie Peck, who is also on the bench after his impressive display in the EFL Cup.

Blades: Davies, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Arblaster, Souza, Brooks, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: Cooper, McCallum, Trusty, Souttar, Brewster, Rak-Sakyi, Slimane, Marsh, Peck.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Dembele, Field, Frey, Paal, Andersen, Lloyd, Varane. Subs: Walsh, Colback, Dykes, Smyth, Saito, Morrison, Celar, Dixon-Bonner, Santos.