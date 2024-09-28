Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United team news v Portsmouth after Oliver Arblaster injury blow

Sheffield United have named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s trip to the south coast at Portsmouth. As boss Chris Wilder revealed in his pre-match press conference, Oliver Arblaster misses out with an ankle injury against John Mousinho’s side.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi keeps his place on the right wing as United look to keep their unbeaten start to the league season going while Alfie Gilchrist starts after being withdrawn during last weekend’s win over Derby County.

Vini Souza continues as captain in Arblaster’s absence while the game comes too soon for Tom Davies and Jack Robinson, who are both back in training after their returns to Shirecliffe.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza (capt), Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Brewster, Shackleton, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Marsh, Seriki.

Pompey make four changes for the visit of the Blades. Jacob Farrell makes his debut while Brighton loanee Mark O’Mahony makes his first start. Conor Shaughnessy is back in the side after injury and Sammy Silvera plays up front.

Callum Lang is absent through injury and Tom McIntyre and Christian Saydee are on the bench - alongside former United trialist Andre Dozzell, who joined Pompey earlier in the summer after his time at United came to an end.

Pompey:Norris; Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Farrell; Pack (c), Potts; Silvera, Lane, Murphy; O’MahonySubs:Schmid, Williams, McIntyre, Kamara, Dozzell, Ritchie, Blair, Saydee, Sørensen