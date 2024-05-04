Sheffield United confirmed team news v Nottingham Forest as Rhian Brewster returns after Jack Robinson boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United have made one change for this afternoon’s home clash with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane. From the 5-1 thumping at Newcastle last weekend that confirmed their relegation back to the Championship, loanee Mason Holgate drops out and skipper Jack Robinson returns.
Robinson regains the captain’s armband from youngster Oliver Arblaster, with James McAtee back on the bench after his recent injury. There’s another fitness boost for the Blades in the shape of Rhian Brewster, who also takes his place amongst the substitutes after his own long absence with another hamstring issue. Brewster hasn’t played since February’s defeat at Wolves and has made only 11 Premier League appearances this season.
Boss Chris Wilder keeps faith with youngster Andre Brooks in midfield, over the more experienced Ollie Norwood or Vini Souza, while Ben Osborn’s presence means United could either play a back four, with the former Forest man in midfield, or a five, with him slotting in again at left wing-back.
Morgan Gibbs-White, the former Blades loan star, starts for Forest, who have former United-linked striker Divock Origi on the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Osborn, Arblaster, Hamer, Brooks, Brereton Diaz, Archer. Subs: Grbic, Brewster, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Holgate, Osula.
Forest: Sels, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Yates, Danilo, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina. Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.