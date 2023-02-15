News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed team news v Middlesbrough as Blades make one change

Blades make one change for crunch Boro clash

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this evening’s crunch clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

From the 3-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, Billy Sharp misses out through injury and Oli McBurnie, who scored against his former club, returns to the starting XI.

Daniel Jebbison is back on the bench after suspension, joined by John Fleck, Chris Basham and Ismaila Coulibaly.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Clark, Fleck, Coulibaly, Osborn, Jebbison.

Boro: Steffen, Giles, Fry, McGree, Archer, Smith, Howson, Forss, Lenihan, Akpom, Hackney.

Subs: Mowatt, Barlaser, Ramsey, McNair, Roberts, Crooks, Bola.

