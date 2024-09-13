Sheffield United confirmed team news v Hull City as Oliver Arblaster decision made
Sheffield United have named an unchanged XI for this evening’s trip to Hull City, with Oliver Arblaster and Anel Ahmedhodzic shrugging off injury concerns to start for Hull. Arblaster withdrew from international duty over the break while Ahmedhodzic withdrew from the Bosnia camp with injury.
But both are on the teamsheet against Hull at the MKM Stadium, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi keeping his place on the right wing despite Andre Brooks returning after concussion protocols forced him to miss the victory over Watford before the international break.
Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Arblaster, Souttar, Hamer, Moore, O'Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Burrows, Ahmedhodžić, Souza.Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Brewster, Shackleton, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki, Peck.
Hull have made three changes, with Mohamed Belloumi and Abu Kamara making their debuts in place of Regan Slater and Liam Millar. Fin Burns has replaced Óscar Zambrano.
Hull City: Pandur; Coyle (C), Jones, McLoughlin, Giles; Burns, Mehlem, Ömür; Belloumi, Bedia, Kamara. Subs: Millar, Simons, Drameh, Zambrano, Slater, Jacob, Palmer, Burstow.
