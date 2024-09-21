Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Derby County after huge injury blow

Sheffield United have been rocked by a huge injury blow on the eve of this afternoon’s clash with Derby County after skipper Ollie Arblaster was ruled out with an ankle injury. The midfielder misses out against the Rams and was seen entering Bramall Lane this afternoon with a protective boot on his right foot.

That represents a significant blow for the Blades with the 20-year-old a key member of Chris Wilder’s side this season. In his absence fellow youngster Sydie Peck makes his full league debut while Vini Souza’s redemption arc continues as he wears the captain’s armband for the visit of Paul Warne’s side.

Otherwise the Blades are unchanged from Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Hull, after Arblaster picked up the injury in training.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows, Souza (capt), Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: Davies, McCallum, Brewster, Shackleton, Campbell, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Marsh, Seriki.

Ben Osborn starts on his return to Bramall Lane with Derby, as the only change with David Ozoh ruled out through injury.

Derby: Zetterström, Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Elder, Osborn, Goudmijn, Adams, Jackson, Yates, Mendez-Laing (C). Subs: Vickers, Forsyth, Bradley, Collins, Phillips, Harness, Ward, Blackett-Taylor, Brown.