Sheffield United confirmed team news v Chelsea as Vini Souza drops out amid Ivo Grbic decision & injury boost
Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s clash with Chelsea at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder, the United manager, has kept faith with goalkeeper Ivo Grbic following his error at Liverpool on Thursday, as expected.
James McAtee and midfielder Vini Souza drop to the bench, with Oli McBurnie and Ben Osborn recalled. Auston Trusty will remain at left wing-back with Osborn expected to line up in midfield, while there is an injury boost on the bench after Cameron Archer returned for the first time in around two months after his absence with a calf injury.
Jayden Bogle and Gus Hamer, who shakes off cramp to start, are both one booking away from suspension while Jack Robinson is again the Blades skipper.
Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn, McBurnie, Brereton Diaz. Subs: Foderingham, Archer, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Osula, Brooks.
