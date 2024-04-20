Sheffield United have received a big fitness boost for this afternoon’s clash with relegation rivals Burnley after Jayden Bogle returned to fitness. Chris Wilder said the defender was “struggling” to make the clash after damaging his ankle last weekend at Brentford but he is fit enough to keep his place against Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

Vini Souza and James McAtee come in for the Blades’ two changes, Mason Holgate and Yasser Larouci dropping to the bench. For Burnley Sander Berge makes his return to Bramall Lane in the Burnley XI, with Blades chief Wilder hoping he gets a good reception after leaving the Blades in the summer to sign for the Clarets.