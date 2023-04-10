Sheffield United confirmed team news v Burnley as boss makes midfield call

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s clash against league leaders Burnley at Turf Moor.
From the side that beat Wigan at Bramall Lane on Good Friday, Billy Sharp drops to the bench, with Oli McBurnie recalled to lead the line.
Midfielder Ollie Norwood, born a stone’s throw from Turf Moor, also comes into the side, replacing James McAtee who is also amongst the substitutes.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Subs: Davies, Basham, Clark, Fleck, McAtee, Sharp, Osula.