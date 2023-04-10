News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Watch all Wednesday’s goals in a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced

Sheffield United confirmed team news v Burnley as boss makes midfield call

Blades take on leaders Burnley at Turf Moor (8pm)

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:56 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s clash against league leaders Burnley at Turf Moor.

From the side that beat Wigan at Bramall Lane on Good Friday, Billy Sharp drops to the bench, with Oli McBurnie recalled to lead the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfielder Ollie Norwood, born a stone’s throw from Turf Moor, also comes into the side, replacing James McAtee who is also amongst the substitutes.

Most Popular

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Basham, Clark, Fleck, McAtee, Sharp, Osula.