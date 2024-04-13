Sheffield United have made one change to their starting XI for this afternoon’s trip to Brentford after the injury blow of losing skipper Jack Robinson. The centre-half limped off late in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea at Bramall Lane and despite boss Chris Wilder admitting he would give Robinson every chance to prove his fitness, he misses out with an ankle issue.

In comes defender Yasser Larouci to play left-wing back, with Auston Trusty shifting inside to left centre-half. That means Ben Osborn remains in a midfield position while Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie continue their strike partnership up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vini Souza is on the bench for the second game in succession alongside youngster Sam Curtis as right-back cover, while striker Oli McBurnie wears the captain’s armband in Robinson’s absence.

Blades: Grbic, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Larouci, Arblaster, Osborn, Hamer, McBurnie (capt), Brereton Diaz. Subs: Foderingham, Archer, Norwood, Souza, Slimane, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Ivan Toney is on the bench for Brentford with former Blades target Neal Maupay starting for the home side alongside Brian Mbuemo and Nathan Collins.