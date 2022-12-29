News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed team news v Blackpool as Blades make big defensive changes and star returns from injury

Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s clash with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

By Danny Hall
17 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 7:25pm
Jayden Bogle is back in the Sheffield United side: Gary Oakley
Jayden Bogle is back in the Sheffield United side: Gary Oakley

From the side that beat Coventry City on Boxing Day, in come Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens. The suspended John Egan drops out, while George Baldock and Max Lowe are on the Blades bench.

That means Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark is likely to fill in at the centre of defence, with Anel Ahmedhodzic to his right and Robinson to his left. Bogle makes only his second start in 10 months, and his first since October, while youngster Andre Brooks is named on the bench.

For Blackpool, former Blades striker Gary Madine wears the captain’s armband while Jake Beesley, the son of former Blades defender Paul, is in the starting line-up.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Clark, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Lowe, Doyle, Brooks, Jebbison.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Husband, Yates, Madine, Carey, Beesley, Ekpiteta, Thompson, Poveda, Patino. Subs: Moore, Dougall, Williams, Lavery, CJ Hamilton, Wright, Moore.