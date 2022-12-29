From the side that beat Coventry City on Boxing Day, in come Jayden Bogle, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens. The suspended John Egan drops out, while George Baldock and Max Lowe are on the Blades bench.

That means Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark is likely to fill in at the centre of defence, with Anel Ahmedhodzic to his right and Robinson to his left. Bogle makes only his second start in 10 months, and his first since October, while youngster Andre Brooks is named on the bench.