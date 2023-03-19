News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirmed team news v Blackburn Rovers as Blades bid for Wembley

Blades take on Rovers for a place in FA Cup final

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

Sheffield United have made one change for their FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Oli McBurnie comes in for Daniel Jebbison, who drops to the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Arblaster, Norwood, Coulibaly, Fleck, Jebbison, Sharp.

Rovers: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Travis, Morton, Hedges, Szmodics, Brereton, Gallagher.

Subs: Kaminski, Brittain, S. Wharton, Phillips, Edun, Garrett, A. Wharton, Dolan, Leonard.

