Sheffield United confirmed team news v Blackburn Rovers as Blades bid for Wembley

Sheffield United have made one change for their FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.
Oli McBurnie comes in for Daniel Jebbison, who drops to the bench.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Subs: Davies, Bogle, Basham, Arblaster, Norwood, Coulibaly, Fleck, Jebbison, Sharp.
Rovers: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Travis, Morton, Hedges, Szmodics, Brereton, Gallagher.
Subs: Kaminski, Brittain, S. Wharton, Phillips, Edun, Garrett, A. Wharton, Dolan, Leonard.